Driver issued citation for careless driving in collision that killed Mt. Pleasant shrimper

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant investigators say a citation for careless driving was issued for a semi truck driver in a collision that killed a well known shrimper who was also found to have contributed to the crash.
On Thursday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department released a traffic report on the Sept. 11 crash that killed 67-year-old Edwin “Wayne” Magwood who had served as a boat captain since he was 16 years old.
According to the report, the truck involved in the incident was on Mill Street and making a left hand turn to Coleman Boulevard, and Magwood was approaching the intersection and began crossing outside of the crosswalk.
The report states Magwood stumbled to the ground in front of the truck.
Investigators said the truck driver was distracted by taking a drink and not looking at the roadway as he was beginning his left turn.
Police say the truck then collided with Magwood. The driver told investigators that he did not see Magwood at the time.
The report also cited a motorist who said he saw a man appear to trip and fall in the roadway and a truck turning left which ran Magwood over. Another witness reported that it appeared Magwood started to run and tripped, falling to the ground, at which point the truck collided with Magwood.
Authorities had also released police reports on the incident days after it happened.
In those reports, the driver said he did not know that he had struck someone until a motorist brought it to his attention.
According to the driver, he felt two bumps as he turned but did not pull over until he saw a car behind him flashing him down. The police report states the motorist who flagged the truck driver down told him that he hit a person in the road.
One of the responding officers reported that the truck driver wanted to know the status of the victim and felt bad for him.
The truck driver said he had a green light, cleared the intersection, turned and did not feel any impact against the truck. In addition, he said an impact-detecting camera on the vehicle did not activate; investigators said they spoke to the corporate office who also reported that the video did not activate.
