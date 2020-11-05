East Bay Street hotel in the works

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City leaders say they are discussing plans to bring a new hotel downtown about one block from Market Street.
Documents show the plan is to build the hotel on East Bay Street between Market Street and Pickney Street.
However, after first proposing plans back in 2017, developers say they are trying to move forward with the approval process soon.
Charleston leaders say they are voting on the second reading of construction plans for the new hotel and other associated improvements. Plans show the lot is located at 235 East Bay Street, formerly the Molly Darcy Irish Pub.
The proposed hotel would have 50 rooms and records show the near acre of land chosen for building has been vacant for years.
Charleston representative Jack O’Tool says the city recently tightened their laws to limit hotels downtown, but as long as the proposed hotels meet the legal standards, the city will continue to work with the developers.
The city planning department will be meeting to discuss and vote on the hotel at 9 a.m. Thursday.
