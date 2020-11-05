Educators concerned over representation in statehouse

“The problem is that many of these incumbents go unopposed for so long that it just becomes business as usual," McIntosh said. "In a state where demographics are changing rapidly, where we see with the pandemic shutting school buildings down, not schools, but school buildings, it really started to highlight the inequities across the state. We have to hope that the lawmakers in Columbia, whether they are new or whether they are experienced, will start to realize that their constituents include not just one type of person, but all those individuals who are served through public education.”