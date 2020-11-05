Educators concerned over representation in statehouse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When lawmakers meet for legislative session in January, the general assembly will look a little different. A mix of newly elected officials and incumbents will discuss pressing issues that were left unresolved this year.
Education advocates are sharing concerns about what the new representation could mean for future of public education in the state.
Mahwish McIntosh, a Lowcountry teacher and education advocate with the Charleston area SC for ED and SCEA, says she worries that public education will be underfunded again.
“South Carolina has dug deeper into providing the state with more representation, more conservative representation, and again while that is the trend and while we have seen that to be very common in this past 20 to 25 years, what we have also seen is a steady decline in public education support and funding,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh says public educators have concerns about public dollars going into private institutions instead of public education. These worries developed after Gov. Henry McMaster tried using a grant program to help families afford tuition for private schools, an effort that was struck down by the SC Supreme Court.
She says there have been some disappointments, since some education allies were not elected, and other candidates ran unopposed in areas throughout the state.
“The problem is that many of these incumbents go unopposed for so long that it just becomes business as usual," McIntosh said. "In a state where demographics are changing rapidly, where we see with the pandemic shutting school buildings down, not schools, but school buildings, it really started to highlight the inequities across the state. We have to hope that the lawmakers in Columbia, whether they are new or whether they are experienced, will start to realize that their constituents include not just one type of person, but all those individuals who are served through public education.”
Educators say they want lawmakers to address teacher pay and the step increases.
McIntosh also wants them to revisit Act 388, which is a tax law passed in 2006 that has caused funding issues.
McIntosh says they have had better luck in the local races like the school board elections. She says education organizations like SC for ED, South Carolina Education Association, and the Palmetto State Teachers Association, have worked hard to support educators in the Lowcountry.
