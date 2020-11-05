FIRST ALERT: Wappoo Road closed after crash involving utility pole, 300+ power outages reported

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving downed power lines has blocked Wappoo Road in West Ashley and left approximately 330 without power.
Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said crews responded Wednesday to the area of Wappoo Road and Edgewater Park Bridge where a large truck accidently made contact with cable TV lines pulling down the pole and causing outages.
Initially, there were more than 500 customers without power, he said.
The Dominion Energy website estimates the outage will be restored by 4 p.m.
Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternative route.
