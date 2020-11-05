First Baptist season ended by positive COVID-19 test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist was set to begin a run to the SCISA 3-A state championship football game on Friday night with their first round match up at home against Ben Lippen. Instead, the Hurricanes season ended on Thursday when the school announced that one of the players had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The positive test means the entire team must quarantine for 14 days. By SCISA rules any team that misses a playoff game because of COVID-19 positive tests is disqualified.
“We’re all disappointed." First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters said on Thursday afternoon. "I hurt for my seniors, I hurt for my coaching staff, I hurt for our whole team. When you spend so much time as a group and you’re almost close to your ultimate goal that you set out for every year and you’ve got an opportunity to achieve that, it’s hard to grasp what’s going on”
The Hurricanes had gone 8-0 so far in 2020, enough to earn the top overall seed in the SCISA 3-A bracket. Their wins this season included a victory over Hammond, the 3-time defending state champions in their class.
