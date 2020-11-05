More Berkeley County students could return to classrooms on Nov. 11

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents in Berkeley County have just a few days left to decide how their blended distance learning students will finish the school year.
Their choices could mean more students will return to traditional classrooms as soon as Nov. 11.
Midnight on Nov. 10 is the deadline for parents to access Berkeley County School District’s learning pathways portal and make a choice about how their primary and elementary child’s instruction will continue for the rest of the school year. The deadline for middle and high school students is midnight on Nov. 20.
The district is really encouraging parents to transition some blended distance learning students back to their traditional classrooms, especially if the students are in the primary school age range or are struggling academically.
If a student is already enrolled in the traditional face to face instruction or the virtual pathway and happy with those pathways and performing well, they don’t need to update the district.
However, this is also an opportunity for parents to transition their students to blended distance learning in Berkeley County if they are uncomfortable with classroom instruction.
District officials said Thursday principals won’t be able to finalize their plans for how they will accommodate more students and keep them socially distanced until parents provide this information to the district.
However, it could mean many more students will be back in classrooms by Nov. 11th, the start of the second nine weeks.
Jan. 4th is also an option for primary and elementary students, which is the first day back after winter break, and Feb. 1 for middle and high school students, which is the start of the second semester.
Primary and elementary students will have the choice to:
- Return to the traditional classroom on Nov. 11 (First day of second nine weeks)
- Return to the traditional classroom on Jan. 4, 2021 (First day following winter break)
- Remain in distance blended learning due to a medical need, hardship, to include extenuating circumstances, demonstrated academic progress or a personal reason offered as explanation by the parent or guardian
- Transition to blended distance learning due to a medical need, hardship, to include extenuating circumstances, demonstrated academic progress or a personal reason offered as explanation by the parent or guardian
Middle and high school students will have the choice to:
- Return to the traditional classroom on Nov. 11 (First day of second nine weeks)
- Return to the traditional classroom on Feb. 1, 2021 (First day of second semester)
- Remain in distance blended learning due to a medical need, hardship, to include extenuating circumstances, or demonstrated academic progress or a personal reason offered as explanation by the parent or guardian
- Transition to blended distance learning due to a medical need, hardship, to include extenuating circumstances, demonstrated academic progress or a personal reason offered as explanation by the parent or guardian
