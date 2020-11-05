Motorcyclist dies from injuries following multi-vehicle accident on Hwy. 41

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A motorcyclist has died from his injuries following a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 41 in unincorporated Mount Pleasant.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Justice Hartley of Charleston died at the Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.
Hartley had suffered injuries in an accident on Oct. 30 on Highway 41 and Elijah Smalls Road.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 41 when it struck a stopped vehicle in the same lane.
A report states that the impact caused the stopped vehicle to strike another vehicle and enter into the opposing lane where it collided with an eastbound traveling motorcycle.
