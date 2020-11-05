MUSC to host virtual Angel Tree Lighting Ceremony

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina says they will be hosting their annual Angel Tree Lighting Ceremony over Facebook Live.
MUSC says they’re starting the holiday season with the annual lighting of the MUSC Angel Tree at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
This year, MUSC says they will be lighting a tree that was planted in front of the recently opened Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for this very purpose.
For social distancing measures, MUSC says people will not be allowed to attend the event in-person, but they can tune in on Facebook Live to watch this very special event.
The hospital says the tree lighting is a part of their partnership with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Project.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.