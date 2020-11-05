N. Charleston neighborhood in fear after 2 shootings in the same day leave 1 dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tenant at a North Charleston apartment complex said she is fearful after a young man was found shot to death Wednesday night following a shooting that happened in the same area hours before.
The shooting happened at the Greentree North apartments on Otranto Road.
“I knew before this year was over we would either end up with someone finally in handcuffs or in a body bag," said Eva Smith who lives at the complex.
At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to to the 2600 block of Otranto Road for several people calling saying that they had heard multiple gunshots in the area. Responding officers reported finding the victim at the rear of an apartment building.
According to investigators, the deceased had gloves and a black ski mask on. Officers said they didn’t initially find any gunshot wounds on the deceased, until they took the mask off and observed a gun shot wound to the victim’s neck.
Authorities reported locating several shell casings where the victim was found, and found shell casings that spread down the roadway not far from where the victim was located.
Smith said she heard 10 to 12 gunshots. She said when she heard the shots she grabbed her two kids.
“I was very fearful," Smith said. "The person, the shooter was still in the area. With the bullets from three weeks ago and twice yesterday, they were possibly retaliation, intimidation,” Smith said.
“While they were looking, more officers showed up and they went straight to the back, and that’s when we found out that there was a young teenager who was shot,” Smith said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Police have not identified any possible suspects.
This was the second time officers had responded to the 2600 block of Otranto Road on Wednesday with authorities responding to a shots fired call which came in just after 2:30 p.m.
“There were four shots followed by four more shots ten seconds in between,” Smith said. “There were a group of children, about seven with their backpacks on running so quickly that their backpacks were hitting them in the head."
Police say in this incident some apartments were hit by bullets but no one was hurt.
Anyone with information should call North Charleston police.
