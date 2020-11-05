New student apartment complex proposed on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a new student housing complex could be coming to the downtown area.
Developers of the student apartment complex say they are proposing to demolish structures in the rear of a property on King Street and redevelop the area.
The address of the new apartment complex is between 363 King Street and 369 King Street. This is near the corner of King Street and Calhoun Street, across from Marion Square.
Developers say after the construction is complete, the apartments will be accessible from George Street.
Plans show developers propose building 52 student apartments, but keeping the existing retail spaces below.
The apartment complex will be eight stories and include studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartments, as well as a gym, study areas and a roof porch.
The city’s planning department says parking for the residents will be provided in a nearby garage, but demolishing the existing King Street building will require further review by the city.
City officials say the meeting will be at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.