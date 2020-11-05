No. 1 Clemson visits No. 4 Notre Dame in rare top-5 ACC game

This is sixth matchup of AP top-5 teams in ACC history. The lower ranked team has won four. ... The only Irish victory in the series, 21-17, came at Clemson during their 1977 national championship season. … Notre Dame’s 12-game winning streak is the longest in the FBS. … The Irish’s 22-game home winning streak is tied for second among active streaks behind Clemson’s 27. … The Tigers have won 39 straight non-bowl games and are 20-1 in November games since 2015. … Saturday’s game is Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s 100th ACC regular-season game (83-16). … Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is seeking his 99th coaching victory at Notre Dame; only Knute Rockne (105) and Lou Holtz (100) have more. ... No. 1 teams are 5-2 at Notre Dame. The last time was 2005 against USC, the “Bush Push” game. The last Irish victory was against Florida State in 1993.