S.C. pays out $4.5 billion in unemployment benefits since mid-March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The total amount of state and federal unemployment benefits South Carolina paid out since the coronavirus pandemic began affecting jobs reached the $4.5 billion mark this week.
The state paid out a total of $38.7 million in state and federal unemployment benefits last week.
State employment officials say approximately 400 fewer people filed their first unemployment claims last week compared with the previous week. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported 3,398 new claims for the week ending Saturday, compared with 3,837 filed for the week ending Oct. 17.
Charleston County, which has often been in the top three counties, was in sixth place last week, with 170 claims. Greenville County had the most, with 343 claims, followed by Richland County with 334, Horry County with 283, Spartanburg with 202 and Lexington County with 173.
