S.C. reports 524 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 5, 2020 at 1:59 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 2:02 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 524 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday, a figure that includes 89 confirmed cases in Lowcountry counties.

DHEC said there were also 89 new probable cases, seven additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

One of those deaths concerned an elderly patient in Dorchester County.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 172,216, probable cases to 9,423, confirmed deaths to 3,736, and 256 probable deaths.

The percent positive rose in Thursday’s report to 17.9%, up from 14.5% on Wednesday’s report.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,077,260
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 2,922
Percent Positive in latest test results 17.9%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,212 90
Berkeley County 6,083 91
Charleston County 17,072 262
Colleton County 1,257 48
Dorchester County 4,630 97
Georgetown County 2,033 41
Orangeburg County 3,373 130
Williamsburg County 1,337 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

