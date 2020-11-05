S.C. reports 524 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 524 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday, a figure that includes 89 confirmed cases in Lowcountry counties.
DHEC said there were also 89 new probable cases, seven additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
One of those deaths concerned an elderly patient in Dorchester County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 172,216, probable cases to 9,423, confirmed deaths to 3,736, and 256 probable deaths.
The percent positive rose in Thursday’s report to 17.9%, up from 14.5% on Wednesday’s report.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
