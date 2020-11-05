SC Works to host Open Air Job Fair

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - SC Works, a partner of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, says they will be hosting a job fair for people out of work or looking to change jobs in the Lowcountry.
SC Works Trident says they will be hosting an Open Air Job Fair in North Charleston Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They say they fair will be hosted at the SC Works Charleston Center located at 1930 Hanahan Road in North Charleston.
The organization says 12 employers will be participating, including: Addus Home Care, Alternative Staffing, Call Experts, Comfort Keepers, Divine Care at Home, Dorchester School District 2, Earth Tech, Enterprise Holdings, Fruit of the Loom, H&R Block, OL Thompson Construction Co., Inc and W International.
SC Works Trident says job seekers can follow them on their website for updates on the event.
In the event that weather impacts the Open Air Job Fair on Thursday, organizers say it will be rescheduled for Friday at the same time and location.
Organizers say jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them.
