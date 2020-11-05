Troopers: Berkeley ATV crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died and another has been hospitalized after an ATV crashed in Berkeley County.
Troopers say two people were riding a Kawasaki Mule ATV south down Mendel Rivers Road when a GMC Yukon hit them from behind near Looney Lane.
The driver of the ATV was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and SCHP says a front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and dead when emergency services arrived.
The driver of the GMC was wearing a seatbelt and did not report having any injuries, troopers say.
SCHP says the incident happened at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday and this incident remains under investigation by highway patrol.
For more information on the deceased, SCHP says to contact the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.