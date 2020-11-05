Troopers: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died and another has been hospitalized after a crash in Colleton County.
Troopers say a Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on S.C. 303 - Green Pond Highway when it crashed near Rocky Road at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
SCHP says the car went off the road to the right, struck a guard rail and overturned.
Troopers say the passenger was dead when emergency services arrived on the scene, and the driver was transported by air to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Both victims were wearing seatbelts and SCHP says this accident is under investigation.
For more on the deceased, SCHP says to contact the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.
