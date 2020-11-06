Accident knocks out Berkeley Co. Schools’ internet service; Goose Creek H.S. dismisses early

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District officials say an accident in Goose Creek knocked out internet service district-wide Friday afternoon.
The accident also caused a power outage at Goose Creek High School, Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Orvin confirmed.
Orvin said the following message is being sent to parents:
As a result of the power loss at Goose Creek High, students will be dismissed to parents, and those students with their own transportation will also be dismissed. Buses will be sent to transport high school students home upon completion of their elementary routes. If you are able to pick your child up from the high school, you are encouraged to do so. Students will be kept in a safe location until they are dismissed.
Goose Creek High School is the only Berkeley County school without power, Orvin said.
The accident was reported on Red Bank Road near Mercury Drive when a truck hit power lines, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. He said all lanes of the roadway were initially blocked as crews responded.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative is on the scene now working to repair damaged lines, Tidwell said.
“This may impact students using our blended and virtual learning platforms,” a message sent to parents via email stated.
The Summerville-Goose Creek football game has been pushed back to 8 p.m., school officials said.
