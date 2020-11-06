Beaufort County renames airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County says the Beaufort County Airport will be known as the Beaufort Executive Airport going forward.
County officials say the name change was officially made in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Facility Directory and associated aviation publications, Thursday.
The name change arose from the need to adequately reflect the level of service provided at the airport while boosting the image of the airfield to attract additional business, a statement from the county said.
Beaufort County Airports Director Jon Rembold said “The airport is an important part of the Beaufort community. It is the aerial gateway to the many great destinations available to explore. We feel strongly the new name will help business and will highlight our focus on delivering an excellent experience for our local friends and for our visitors.”
The new name comes on the heels of an open house held by the airport in August, that featured a “Run the Runway” 5K Race, an aircraft static display, an aerial parade, and a visit from the Walterboro Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
"This is just the start of some very exciting improvements we have planned for the airport,” Beaufort Executive Airport Supervisor Paul Dolin said. “Over the next couple of years, you can expect to see more improvements and some great events hosted at the airport.”
The Beaufort Executive Airport is located on Lady’s Island and the general aviation airport says they provide air access into the heart of northern Beaufort County.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.