15 Berkeley County government employees test positive for COVID-19

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say 15 Berkeley County government employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.
In response, the county closed the Permitting and Planning offices earlier this week and will reopen them on Monday, Nov. 9. In addition, the treasurer’s office will be closed next week and will reopen Nov. 16.
“There will be a drop box setup in the front lobby of the County Administration Building for members of the public to submit payments to the Treasurer’s Office,” county officials said.
Payments may also be made online here.
Officials said county employees have proper PPE, and departments continue to administer temperature checks among their staff.
“The County Administration Building was professionally sanitized on Nov. 4 and is also daily cleaned by staff," county officials said. "It will be additionally professionally sanitized two more times next week. Plexiglas units are already in place as protective barriers in various departments where employees work with the public.”
