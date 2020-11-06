Campaign signs to be removed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s time to remove all those campaign signs now that Election Day has passed, but who’s responsibility is it?
There are different rules in different counties and towns, but the City of Charleston says there were never any campaign signs allowed in the first place, if they were not on private property.
The Livability and Traffic and Transportation teams say they have been working to keep the signs out of the city.
Political signs placed anywhere within the city, that are not on private property, could result in a fine of up to $1,087 per sign, officials say.
City of Charleston Communications Coordinator Chloe Field says the city has never issued a fine for a political sign, but if they do, that fine will be directed toward a campaign manager in the area.
Field says it will take time to make sure all the signs are removed, based on how much manpower the city has available. Because of this, Field says the city is asking the campaigns and political parties to help in make sure all the signs are removed.
In Dorchester County the law states that all political signs must be removed within seven days of the election, meaning all signs should be removed by next Tuesday.
If they are not removed, Dorchester County says they will be thrown out. In unincorporated Berkeley County, officials say sign-owners have 30 days.
A Summerville spokesperson says the town will pick up the signs there and throw them out if they are not removed by next Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.