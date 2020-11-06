Community members rally online in opposition to roadway expansion plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of more than 175 people living on Johns Island are banding together to oppose a project which would widen Bohicket Road from Maybank Highway to Betsy Kerrison Parkway.
They are rallying together as the deadline approaches for community members to provide their comments on the road’s expansion by Nov. 16.
The area is considered “Segment C” of Charleston County’s overall Main Road Corridor project, which is working to reduce traffic congestion, increase traffic capacity, and provide more sidewalks and bike lanes through the area.
However, each of the five alternative plans will impact varying amounts of wetlands, streams, homes, businesses, floodplains, and farmlands.
Alternative 2 seems to the be most impactful to those living and working near the potential construction zone. Forty seven homeowners and businesses could be asked to relocate.
“These are properties that may require relocation of the residence or business in order to construct the project. The project team must identify all potential property relocations within the project area and avoid them if possible. If an alternative meets the purpose of the project but cannot avoid property relocations, the County is required to follow the United States Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisition Policies Act of 1970, the South Carolina Eminent Domain Procedure Act, and ,” the Main Road Corridor website states.
The Coastal Conservation Leagues is also urging Charleston County leaders to consider the potential environmental impacts of the alternative plans, among other issues. They are asking Charleston County “to go back to the drawing board and develop an alternative that maintains both Bohicket Road and nearby River Road as two-lane road, with passing lanes added only in specific areas where there is no tree canopy,” a CCL action alert stated. “We do not need an expressway through rural Johns Island. Tell Charleston County to provide safe ways for cars to pass and for people to walk and bike along the corridor without destroying the very thing that makes Johns Island unique.”
