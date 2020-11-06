Community members rally online in opposition to roadway expansion plans

The Coastal Conservation Leagues is also urging Charleston County leaders to consider the potential environmental impacts of the alternative plans, among other issues. They are asking Charleston County “to go back to the drawing board and develop an alternative that maintains both Bohicket Road and nearby River Road as two-lane road, with passing lanes added only in specific areas where there is no tree canopy,” a CCL action alert stated. “We do not need an expressway through rural Johns Island. Tell Charleston County to provide safe ways for cars to pass and for people to walk and bike along the corridor without destroying the very thing that makes Johns Island unique.”