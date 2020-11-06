Cunningham to hold news conference on election outcome

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep. Joe Cunningham, who election results show lost his reelection bid for the First Congressional District Tuesday, will hold a news conference Friday morning.
That news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. from the steps of the U.S. Custom House in downtown Charleston.
Election results showed Mace finishing with 51% of the vote, but Cunningham refused to concede the loss Wednesday morning, saying he would wait until all of the ballots are counted.
“There are tens of thousands of ballots outstanding across the district. Both candidates have agreed that every ballot must be counted and every voice heard before an election result is called,” Cunningham Campaign Manager Allie Watters said Wednesday.
Mace held a news conference Wednesday morning celebrating her projected victory and said she was “disappointed” by the Cunningham campaign’s statement.
“The voters have spoken,” she said, adding that she believed she will have an even larger victory after vote counts were complete.
Cunningham pulled one of the biggest upsets in 2018 when he became the first Democrat to flip a U.S. House seat from Republicans in South Carolina since 1986. National Republicans started targeting his seat just days after his election.
