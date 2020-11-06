Dodging showers, staying warm as we head into the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chance of showers will increase as we get ready to head into the upcoming weekend. Morning sunshine will give way to clouds and a few showers from lunch time into the afternoon. Temperatures will top out into the mid to upper 70s. The rain chance will decrease again late this afternoon and into the evening. We’ll continue to see the chance of a few showers over the weekend but most of Saturday and Sunday should be dry. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this weekend and above average temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 70s this weekend and lows will be in the 60s.