Dorchester County recounting votes in School District 2 race

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County election officials say they are recounting ballots in the Dorchester County School District 2 school board race.
There are three open seats on the board.
As of Friday morning, Ashley Wimberly holds 16% of the vote, while there is a three-way tie for second place, with Barbara Crosby, Evan Guthrie and Lisa Tupper all holding 14% of the vote.
Five other candidates received 11% or less of the vote.
The recount will be held Saturday, election officials say.
Dorchester County election officials faced a challenge on Election Day when they discovered what county elections commission Executive Director Todd Billman called a printing error on mail-in absentee ballots. The error, involving a row of “timing marks” that are designed to let ballot scanners know when a new ballot begins, were printed too small for the machines to read.
That prompted extra steps designed to transcribe each mail-in absentee ballot to a readable card, with extra steps to ensure the transcription accurately reflected the votes cast on each mail-in ballot.
