2020 Election Live Updates: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin; N.C. still too close to call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Election Day has come and gone but President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remain locked in a tight race with several states too close to call. Millions of ballots are still being counted.
Voters across the Carolinas and the country took advantage of early voting this year like never before. In North Carolina, more than 4.5 million voters have already cast ballots. That is more than 95% of all North Carolina voters who cast ballots in 2016.
Because so many people voted early in North and South Carolina, election officials said turnout at the polls was lighter Tuesday.
In North Carolina, polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Those who were in line by 7:30 p.m. were still able to cast a ballot. With voting hours extended at several precincts, N.C. results weren’t expected to start coming in until 8:15 p.m. at the earliest.
8:30 AM NORTH CAROLINA
There are just over 116,000 outstanding absentee ballots that could still be counted in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The state plans to report the number of outstanding provisional ballots by noon. Mecklenburg County lists a total of 14,900 outstanding absentee ballots.
Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the “blue wall” battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan, the Associated Press reports.
Just a handful of states are still up for grabs, including North Carolina.
2:30 PM NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina Board of Elections officials held a press conference regarding the post-election process as Donald Trump and Joe Biden remain locked in a tight race for the presidency.
“Nearly 5.5 million ballots were cast and counted," election officials said. “All eligible ballots have already left the voters' hands."
Election officials say they do not have votes yet for the nearly 117,000 people who requested absentee by mail ballots. The 117,000 does not include anyone who voted during the one-stop early voting period, but may include those who voted on Election Day, election officials say. A voter history process will need to be completed.
Officials say they’re watching to see that those ballots were mailed back and were properly postmarked.
“We did break a record with one-stop early voting this election,” election officials said.
After a man in Union County claimed that he voted twice, election officials said they had a “very small” number of individuals that they’re researching to determine if they did double vote or if there was any issue with how their ballots were processed.
8:00 AM
Catherine Truitt defeats Jen Mangrum in the race for North Carolina’s superintendent of public instruction.
Mike Causey was announced as the winner of the N.C. Commissioner of Insurance.
Elaine Marshall was announced as Secretary of State winner Wednesday morning.
Police announced that six people were arrested in North Carolina’s capital city when a crowd of protesters marching on Election Day began throwing rocks and other items.
The Raleigh Police Department said in a statement that that arrests happened in the city around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
7:00 AM
A winner in the 2020 presidential election has still not been officially announced. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden continue to battle for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House
5:30 AM
The fight for votes in North Carolina in the 2020 presidential election is still up for grabs as of Wednesday morning. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a tight race with several states too close to call including North Carolina. The race is so tight that the Associated Press says they are not yet declaring a winner.
Trump has prematurely claimed that he won the state. Though Trump was correct when he said he held a 76,000-vote lead, the race is too early to call and there are still about 200,000 mail-in ballots left to count, the AP reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
2:30 AM
President Trump spoke around 2:30 a.m. as votes continued to be tallied in the too-close-to-call 2020 presidential election.
1:10 AM MARK ROBINSON WINS RACE FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF NORTH CAROLINA, THE AP REPORTS
Political newcomer Republican Mark Robinson won the race for lieutenant governor of North Carolina, according to the Associated Press. He will be the state’s first ever African-American lieutenant governor.
1:00 AM TIMMONS WINS REELECTION IN SC’S 4TH DISTRICT
Republican William Timmons wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District
1:00 AM
Democratic nominee Joe Biden addressed supporters around 1 a.m.
11:30 P.M. MARK ROBINSON WINS N.C. LT. GOVERNOR RACE
Republican Mark Robinson was named the winner in the N.C. Lieutenant Governor against opponent Yvonne Holley.
11:30 P.M. TROXLER VOTED AS STATE AGRICULTURAL COMMISSIONER
Republican Steve Troxler was voted in as the Agricultural Commissioner in North Carolina.
11:30 P.M. FOLWELL REELECTED AS STATE TREASURER
Republican Dale Folwell was reelected as North Carolina State Treasurer.
11:30 P.M. THOM TILLIS DECLARES VICTORY IN US SENATE RACE IN N.C.
Republican Thom Tillis made a victory speech just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, declaring himself the winning of the U.S. Senate race in North Carolina.
When Tillis made his speeh, the race had not officially been called. Tillis was up for reelection against opponent Cal Cunningham.
10:47 P.M. WILSON WINS REELECTION IN SC’S 2ND DISTRICT
Republican Joe Wilson wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District
10:47 P.M. HUDSON WINS REELECTION IN NC’S 8TH DISTRICT
Republican Richard Hudson wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District
10:35 P.M. BISHOP WINS REELECTION IN NC’S 9TH DISTRICT
Republican Dan Bishop wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.
10:35 P.M. COOPER WINS REELECTION AS NC GOVERNOR
Democrat Roy Cooper wins reelection for governor in North Carolina.
10:17 P.M. ROSS WINS ELECTION IN NC’S 2ND DISTRICT
Democrat Deborah Ross wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District.
10:15 P.M. NORMAN WINS REELECTION IN SC’S 5TH DISTRICT
Republican Ralph Norman wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.
10:00 P.M. RICE WINS REELECTION IN SC’S 7TH DISTRICT
Republican Tom Rice wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District
9:57 P.M. LINDSEY GRAHAM WINS REELECTION AS U.S. SENATE FROM S.C.
Republican Lindsey Graham wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Carolina.
9:45 P.M. BUTTERFIELD WINS ELECTION IN NC’S 1ST DISTRICT
Democrat G.K. Butterfield wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District
9:35 P.M. FOXX WINS ELECTION IN NC’S 5TH DISTRICT
Republican Virginia Foxx wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.
9:26 P.M. ROUZER WINS ELECTION IN NC’S 7TH DISTRICT
Republican David Rouzer wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District.
9:26 P.M. MANNING WINS ELECTION IN NC’S 6TH DISTRICT
Democrat Kathy Manning wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District.
9:23 P.M. MURPHY WINS ELECTION IN NC’S 3RD DISTRICT
Republican Greg Murphy wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.
9:20 P.M. 'HOPEFULLY TOMORROW WE CAN TAKE OUT OF MASKS’
Mecklenburg County GOP VP Sarah Reidy-Jones is speaking to a packed watch party tonight. She started off speech by saying, “Hopefully tomorrow we can take off our masks when Dan Forest wins.”
9:20 P.M. CAWTHORN WINS ELECTION IN NC’S 11TH DISTRICT
Republican Madison Cawthorn wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District
9:17 P.M. PRICE WINS REELECTION IN NC’S 4TH DISTRICT
Democrat David Price wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District
9:15 P.M. DUNCAN WINS REELECTION IN SC’S 3RD DISTRICT
Republican Jeff Duncan wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.
9:00 P.M. MCHENRY WINS REELECTION IN NC’S 10TH DISTRICT
Republican Patrick McHenry wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District.
8:56 P.M. TED BUDD WINS U.S. HOUSE REELECTION
Republican Ted Budd wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.
8:30 P.M. VOTER ACCUSED OF VOTING TWICE IN UNION COUNTY
WBTV spoke with a Union County voter who said he voted on Saturday (his wife verified she saw him vote) but that it’s not showing up on the North Carolina State Board of Elections page.
WBTV confirmed the voter voted twice. He said that a precinct worker told his wife when she voted they had no record of her husband voting so he went and voted again today. Noone stopped him.
The Union County Board of Elections told WBTV they initiated a challenge against his early vote but the North Carolina State Board of Elections says the challenge needs to have happened between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, otherwise it’s possible both votes will count.
The voter is insistent that he didn’t want to vote twice but when he couldn’t find a history of his vote and Union County couldn’t confirm it on the phone or at the precinct, he voted again out of an abundance of caution.
8:15 P.M. EARLY, ABSENTEE VOTES LIFTS BIDEN TO EARLY LEAD IN N.C.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Democrat Joe Biden jumped to an early lead over President Donald Trump in North Carolina Tuesday night on the strength of early and absentee votes.
With about 37% of votes reported, Biden was winning 56% to 43% according to the State Board of Elections.
7:56 P.M. TRUMP WINS SOUTH CAROLINA
Donald Trump wins South Carolina, according to the Associated Press.
The race was called at 7:56 p.m.
7:55 P.M. DELAYS IN S.C. BALLOTS IN DORCHESTER COUNTY
Ballots in Dorchester County will be counted Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. There was a printing error that impacted 13,500-15,000 votes.
That’s about 13% of registered voters. If any statewide race is close - like the senate is likely to be- this could be a huge delay.
7:30 P.M. N.C. POLLS CLOSE
'Voting polls closed in North Carolina. There are still a few sites that had their times extended, including two in Cabarrus County.
Results will start to be reported around 8:15 p.m. Check the state results here.
7 P.M. S.C. POLLS CLOSE
'Voting polls closed in South Carolina.
Check the state results here.
6:15 P.M. CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C.
N.C. State Board of Elections approved to extend voting hours at another location in Cabarrus County.
Flowes Volunteer Fire Department will extend its voting hours for 39 minutes on Tuesday.
Election officials say the Flowes Store VFD precinct stopped voting between 7:21 a.m. and resumed voting at 8 a.m.
5:39 P.M. CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections announced it will be holding an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. to consider extending voting hours at seven more polling locations. One of them includes the Flowes Store Volunteer Fire Department in Cabarrus County.
The N.C. State Board of Elections had voted to extend voting hours at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Cabarrus County, which opened 17 minutes late because of computer issues.
4:27 P.M. ILLEGAL ROBOCALLS
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein warned voters of people making illegal robocalls into N.C. spreading misinformation about Election Day.
Stein says, “DO NOT LISTEN to these robocall voicemails”
“They want to steal your vote. Don’t let them,” Stein tweeted.
3:30 P.M. TRACK YOUR EARLY VOTING BALLOT
If you voted early in person, you can use the Voter Search tool to find the status of your ballot. Use the “Your Absentee Ballot” section of the tool. This will not appear under “Voter History.”
Voter Search: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
1:30 P.M. CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C.
The N.C. State Board of Elections held their second press briefing, where they voted to extend voting hours at several precincts, including the First Missionary Baptist Church Cabarrus County. It opened at 6:47 a.m. - 17 minutes late - due to computer issues.
By 1 p.m., 167 voters had turned out at Sharon Elementary School in south Charlotte. Workers described the day so far as “pretty boring.”
SOUTH CAROLINA
In Lancaster County, South Carolina, things remained a bit busier than what we’ve seen so far to the north.
11:00 A.M. CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C.
Just before noon, officials in Cabarrus County confirmed that 50 voters who cast their ballots between 6:30 and 7:26 a.m. at Hickory Ridge Middle School were given an incomplete ballot that didn’t include the 83rd District NC House race.
Officials say they have the exact names of the voters affected and urge them to come back in to vote in that particular race before 7:30 p.m.
10:30 A.M. UNION COUNTY, N.C.
The Hembry Bridge polling location in Union County began to pick up a bit as voters started pouring in to cast their ballots in the 2020 Election. Election official told WBTV’s Paige Pauroso the precinct serves around 5,500 people and nearly 3,000 of those folks voted early.
10:00 A.M. NORTH CAROLINA BOARD OF ELECTIONS UPDATE
The North Carolina State Board of Elections held a press conference to update the public about polling across the state at 10 a.m.
NCSBE Director Karen Brinson Bell said during the press conference that there were very few reports of voter intimidation at polls in N.C. so far.
Brinson Bell said the goal is to release first (early/absentee) results as polls close. She added that they won’t release results until all polls have closed, including precincts that have been extended.
9 A.M. YORK COUNTY, S.C.
In general, South Carolina was seeing longer, but manageable, lines early Tuesday morning. At Philadelphia United Methodist Church in York County, voters said the wait was about an hour.
7 A.M. POLLS OPEN IN SOUTH CAROLINA!
Polls are officially open in South Carolina!
The line at the Lake Wylie Lutheran Church is wrapped around the building.
6:30 A.M. GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. | YORK COUNTY, S.C.
Polls are officially open in North Carolina!
Around 25 people were lined up at the Granite Quarry Municipal Building when polls opened.
In York County, the previous line of about 15 began to grow outside of the Lake Wylie Lutheran Church.
5:30 A.M. MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. | YORK COUNTY, S.C.
We are just 30 minutes away from polls opening in North Carolina. It’s a chilly start to the day, with temperatures near freezing.
Residents in York County were already lining up to cast their ballot - an hour and a half before polls are set to open in South Carolina.
9:00 P.M. MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C.
The United States Department of Justice will be monitoring Mecklenburg County polling sites on Election Day 2020.
5:10 P.M. ELECTION DAY FORECAST
Election Day will start off in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the WBTV viewing area, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon according to WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers.
4:21 P.M. MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C.
WBTV’s Dedrick Russell spent the day speaking to senior citizens about their thoughts on the 2020 Election. U.S. News reports during the 2018 election 64% of those 65 and older voted. They were considered the best turnout of any age group that year. In the 2016 election - 15% of those voted were 65 and older.
3:08 P.M. NORTH CAROLINA
WBTV’s Caroline Hicks tweeted new information from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. NCSBE reported 62% of voters in the state have already voted.
1:43 P.M. YORK COUNTY, S.C.
Wait times to vote ahead of Election Day in South Carolina were two to three hours long at the York County Government on Tuesday. WBTV’s Morgan Newell said the line was so long at one point “it’s almost wrapped around itself.”
Once the polls close, when should results be expected? Across North Carolina, state board of elections officials expect to post numbers immediately.
Here is the timeline:
- 7:30 p.m.: Polls close
- 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.: Counties report results of in-person, one-stop early voting and absentee by-mail ballots received by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
- 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Precinct officials hand-deliver Election Day results to county boards of elections offices.
- 8:30 p.m.-midnight: Election Day precinct results are reported; reporting continues until all Election Day results are posted.
