LIVE: Graham to address media on election win, support of Trump on legal challenges

“I think you’re gonna see some major irregularities,” Graham said. “And here’s my statement: Democracy depends upon fair elections. President Trump’s team is going to have a chance to make a case. Regarding voting irregularities. They deserve a chance to make that case. I’m gonna stand with President Trump. If you’re democrat we’re doing this, it’d be cheered on, we’re not gonna let the media intimidate us into exploring whether or not this, these contests, were fairly had.”