LIVE: Graham to address media on election win, support of Trump on legal challenges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is meeting with reporters online Friday morning, a day after he said he donated a half-million dollars to President Donald Trump’s legal defense fund.
Graham said he thinks the South Carolina U.S. Senate race created a “red wave” across the state.
“I think South Carolinian sent me back for a couple reasons,” he said. “I delivered for them. I think I’ve been a good senator for our state, but they saw in a reliable check and balance against a pretty radical agenda.”
If former Vice President Joe Biden were to win the presidential election, which Graham said he is not willing to concede, yet, he said he will try to work with a Biden Administration.
But, he said, he promised to be “a solid vote against a radical agenda, changing the rules and changing the way America works.”
Graham defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in Tuesday’s general election for another term as U.S. Senator.
He said on Facebook and during an appearance Thursday night on Fox News that he would donate $500,000 to President Trump’s legal defense fund.
When asked if he made the donation because he thinks there is fraud occurring in the election process, he said he believes Trump should “fight hard.”
“I think you’re gonna see some major irregularities,” Graham said. “And here’s my statement: Democracy depends upon fair elections. President Trump’s team is going to have a chance to make a case. Regarding voting irregularities. They deserve a chance to make that case. I’m gonna stand with President Trump. If you’re democrat we’re doing this, it’d be cheered on, we’re not gonna let the media intimidate us into exploring whether or not this, these contests, were fairly had.”
In a message on his Facebook page, the senator wrote, “Let’s stand with President Trump. He stood for us.”
