Rep.-Elect Mace: ‘I’m deeply humbled' by victory in U.S. House race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep.-Elect Nancy Mace said she had a dream, set goals, worked hard and achieved it, becoming the first Republican woman elected to Congress in the state of South Carolina.
“I never would have thought that this is what I would be doing 25 years ago when I dropped out of high school at the age of 17 and was waiting tables at Waffle House on College Park Road,” she said. “I’m just deeply, deeply humbled from folks here in the Lowcountry.”
Mace said she knew when she took on incumbent freshman Rep. Joe Cunningham that she would face a tight race.
“But nothing beats the value of hard work, and we got out there and built a really strong grassroots organization and talked to voters directly. And in fact, in the last week of the race, I knocked on thousands of doors in every part of the district to make sure that that they had a voice and, and I had was able to listen to what their needs and concerns were.”
To the voters who sided with Cunningham, she had a simple message.
“From day one, my message to the folks who did not vote for me on Tuesday or in early voting was that I was asking for a chance, starting today, to prove to you that I will be a good listener and that I will be an independent thinker, and that I’ll be a compassionate leader.”
Cunningham, whom Mace defeated Tuesday with 51% of the vote, conceded the race Friday morning, holding a news conference on the steps of the U.S. Custom House in downtown Charleston, the same place he announced his campaign three years ago.
“She is my representative for the Lowcountry, and I am rooting for her success as we confront significant challenges that we’re facing right now,” Cunningham said of Mace, vowing to do “anything and everything to assist” Mace in her transition.
