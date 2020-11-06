Lowcountry Food Bank to host drive-thru food distribution

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) -The Lowcountry Food Bank says they are hosting a drive-thru food distribution event on Johns Island.
The food bank says they will be hosting the food distribution at the Haut Gap Middle School at 1861 Bohicket Road on Johns Island.
The distribution will be on a first-come first-served basis and the Lowcountry Food Bank says it will begin 10 a.m. Saturday.
Additionally the organization says only one food box will be given per household represented and they will only give a maximum of two food boxes per car.
