Lowcountry High School Football schedule (11/6)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
11/5
Baptist Hill 22 North Charleston 8 - The Bobcats improve to 6-1 on the season while the Cougars drop to 2-5
11/6
Summerville (4-2) at Goose Creek (4-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Wando (1-5) at Stall (0-6)
Ashley Ridge (1-5) at Cane Bay (2-4)
Ft. Dorchester (6-0) at Berkeley (4-2)
West Ashley (4-2) at Stratford (4-2)
Hilton Head at Colleton Co. (2-3)
James Island (3-3) at St. John’s (2-3)
Charleston Math & Science (0-5) at Academic Magnet (0-6)
Philip Simmons (3-2) at Bishop England (3-3)
Cross (3-3) at Lake Marion
Military Magnet (1-5) at Branchville
Timberland (3-2) at Keenan
SCISA Playoffs
3-A
Porter-Gaud (3-5) at Hammond
1-A
Calhoun Academy at St. John’s Christian (8-2)
Dorchester Academy (4-5) at Lee Academy
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.