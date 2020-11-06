Lowcountry High School Football schedule (11/6)

Lowcountry High School Football schedule (11/6)
High School Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | November 6, 2020 at 1:07 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 1:07 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

11/5

Baptist Hill 22 North Charleston 8 - The Bobcats improve to 6-1 on the season while the Cougars drop to 2-5

11/6

Summerville (4-2) at Goose Creek (4-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Wando (1-5) at Stall (0-6)

Ashley Ridge (1-5) at Cane Bay (2-4)

Ft. Dorchester (6-0) at Berkeley (4-2)

West Ashley (4-2) at Stratford (4-2)

Hilton Head at Colleton Co. (2-3)

James Island (3-3) at St. John’s (2-3)

Charleston Math & Science (0-5) at Academic Magnet (0-6)

Philip Simmons (3-2) at Bishop England (3-3)

Cross (3-3) at Lake Marion

Military Magnet (1-5) at Branchville

Timberland (3-2) at Keenan

SCISA Playoffs

3-A

Porter-Gaud (3-5) at Hammond

1-A

Calhoun Academy at St. John’s Christian (8-2)

Dorchester Academy (4-5) at Lee Academy

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.