Man surrenders in shooting that killed 1, injured another in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has surrendered for a shooting that killed one person and injured another in Dorchester County.
Jeremiah Da Shawn Wright, 19, surrendered to North Charleston authorities.
He had been sought by detectives of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office since last Friday.
Wright has been charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Ahmad Stevens and the attempted murder of a 19-year-old man.
The shootings occurred after a domestic disturbance last Friday on Mansfield Boulevard in the Archdale subdivision.
Bond was denied for Wright during a hearing at 3 p.m. on Friday at the county courthouse in Summerville.
