New office and retail space coming to Upper Peninsula, Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a proposed office and retail development wants to expand their area on the upper peninsula.
About a year ago, the city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural review says they approved plans for a new three-story, 107,000 square-foot mixed-use development on Morrison Drive.
DHEC says this property was formerly a Charleston Truck Service site and Martha Lou’s Kitchen, which recently closed down.
Because a portion of the property was previously used for a gasoline refueling station, DHEC says it may have caused environmental pollution.
The approved plans for the mixed-use development at 1080 Morrison Drive expect to have retail on the first floor and office space on the second and third.
They are planning to be called “The Morris.” Behind the building, records show a 5-story parking garage is approved and it’s expected to have access from both Morrison Drive and Brigade Street.
The developers say they want to acquire additional property next to this site to be the front of the development.
DHEC says while the Morrison Drive owners did not create the pollution, if significant contamination is found, Morrison will be required to take steps to protect human health and the environment.
The public is invited to provide public comment on this proposed cleanup contract through November 25.
