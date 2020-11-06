Police investigating attempted carjacking of woman at gunpoint

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men armed with guns tried to carjack a woman in Mount Pleasant Tuesday morning, police said.
The attempted carjacking happened just after 8 o’clock on Tuesday on Provincial Circle, according to an incident report.
The victim told police she was sitting in her car in her driveway talking to her boyfriend on the phone. She said she heard the sound of someone pulling on her car door handle.
An incident report states she looked up and saw a man trying to open her door pointing a gun at her.
The victim said the man demanded she open the door and to get out of the car.
She told officers a second man armed with a gun tried to get inside the passenger door. The woman told police she put her car in reverse and fled the scene.
“It scares the devil out of me, I don’t know what to say,” Kitty Mullins, who lives on Provincial Circle, said.
The victim also said she had her garage door open and hit the door control as she was leaving to try and secure her house.
Officers say the visibly shaken women told them both men were wearing hoodies and masks.
“I don’t know why people are hanging around here in the bushes waiting for a car to show up, hijack,” one resident who declined to give his name said. “Normally those things are at intersections or Kmart parking lots, not on a neighborhood like this.”
“Anything can happen anywhere, you’re always cautious, but you don’t ever stop going out,” Shirley Hendrix, another Provincial Circle resident, said. “Will I ever stop going out at night? No, no I might be more careful, I might be more cautious but that’s what we should do.”
According to the report, officers went to some nearby businesses to see if anyone matching the description of the suspects came by the stores but were told no one did.
Anyone with information should call Mount Pleasant police at 843-884-4176.
