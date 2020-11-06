Police searching for dog stolen from Charleston home

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 6:39 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a dog who was stolen from a home in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department is looking for a Bichon Frise named Bella.

According to police, the dog was stolen from a home on the 200 block of Ashley Avenue on Oct. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Investigators describe the dog as being 8 to 10 pounds, white in color, no tag, but is microchipped.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Ofc. Chesser at chesserl@charleston-sc.gov

