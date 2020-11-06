Police searching for dog stolen from Charleston home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a dog who was stolen from a home in downtown Charleston.
The Charleston Police Department is looking for a Bichon Frise named Bella.
According to police, the dog was stolen from a home on the 200 block of Ashley Avenue on Oct. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.
Investigators describe the dog as being 8 to 10 pounds, white in color, no tag, but is microchipped.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Ofc. Chesser at chesserl@charleston-sc.gov
