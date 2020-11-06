S.C. reports 953 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 1,000 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Friday, including 91 confirmed cases in Lowcountry counties.
DHEC said there were a total of 953 new confirmed cases and 105 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 15 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
One confirmed death, in an elderly patient, happened in Charleston County, while the one probable death is in an elderly patient in Georgetown County, DHEC said.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 173,186, probable cases to 9,686, confirmed deaths to 3,748, and 257 probable deaths.
The percent positive rate dropped several points in Friday’s report to 13.2%, up from 17.9% on Thursday’s report.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
