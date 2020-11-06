S.C. reports 953 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 1,000 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Friday, including 91 confirmed cases in Lowcountry counties. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 6, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 2:04 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 1,000 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Friday, including 91 confirmed cases in Lowcountry counties.

DHEC said there were a total of 953 new confirmed cases and 105 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 15 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

One confirmed death, in an elderly patient, happened in Charleston County, while the one probable death is in an elderly patient in Georgetown County, DHEC said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 173,186, probable cases to 9,686, confirmed deaths to 3,748, and 257 probable deaths.

The percent positive rate dropped several points in Friday’s report to 13.2%, up from 17.9% on Thursday’s report.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,105,473
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 7,198
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.2%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,238 90
Berkeley County 6,106 91
Charleston County 17,113 263
Colleton County 1,263 48
Dorchester County 4,639 97
Georgetown County 2,042 41
Orangeburg County 3,377 130
Williamsburg County 1,340 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Cases_11_06_2020 by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID-19_Deaths_11_06_2020 by Live 5 News



