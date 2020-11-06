SCDOT looks to bridge West Ashley, North Charleston pedestrian access

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Right now, bikers and walkers are hard-pressed to find any safe crossing between West Ashley and North Charleston.
Now, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking into adding a pedestrian walkway on the Westmoreland bridge during the I-526 extension project.
“There are no safe crossings right now,” Kaite Zimmerman said. “The existing I-526 holds the key to addressing several bridge crossings that would be safe for people to walk or bike across.”
Zimmerman, who leads the activist group Charleston Moves, said she has been advocating for a pedestrian bridge for years to help people in both communities move more freely in the lowcountry.
“Multi-modal access is a huge part of it especially because 10.1 percent of North Charleston’s population does not have access to a car,” Zimmerman said.
Proposals show the bridge could expanded to include a 14-foot-wide shared use path that’s separated from cars with a raised barrier.
Joy Riley, SCDOT project manager for the I-526 extension, said the state has approved initial permits for the idea and what’s next is to meet with Charleston Moves, local municipalities and the Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments to plan the details.
“This is something that the public has wanted,” Riley said. “We heard a lot of comments about it in our public meetings, so we are really happy that decision was made, and we are able to at least facilitate the growth of the bike/ped system in this area.”
She also says safety will have to be a top priority.
“Typically, we don’t allow bikes and peds on the interstate so it’s a little bit of an odd bird,” Riley said. “This has been done by other states already in areas like this where there are major river crossings and one or two ways to get across the river.”
