Sullivan’s Island residents look to preserve maritime forest

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Sullivan’s Island residents are banding together in hopes of preserving the maritime forest in its natural state.
A month after Sullivan’s Island town council voted to settle a decades long lawsuit to cut vegetation from the natural maritime forest, residents say they are not giving up without a fight.
“We were just shocked that they would move forward with something like that without getting input from the public before they would do such a thing,” said Karen Byko, a Sullivan’s Island resident.
Byko is part of a group called Sullivan’s Island for All, that is still in its early stages.
The goal of the group is to keep the land in its natural state.
They created a petition to “stop the chop,” that has already gotten over 1,600 signatures. She says they are exploring every option they have, including looking at regulatory agencies and legal avenues.
“At the next town council meeting, DHEC and the army corps are coming to present to the island exactly what the role would be in the permitting process,”Byko said. “What we hope to do is to have some role in getting a public hearing, and [we hope] we’ll be able to present experts at the public hearing and mitigate damage to that fragile ecosystem.”
The next town council meeting will happen on Nov. 17.
