Two suspects sought for fatally shooting man at church’s property in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for two people in connection to a fatal shooting at a church’s property in Orangeburg County.
It happened on Wednesday on the Lebanon United Methodist Church’s property in Neeses. Investigators say a man was killed on the property during an argument.
“From the security video, it looks as though two males got into a confrontation with the victim who was in another car,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.. “And while this happened on the property of a church, the church nor its congregation had anything to do with this. It’s just simply where this senseless act took place.”
The investigation began just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday when a 911 caller reported a car off the roadway near Cavalry Church Road.
“The caller stated the motorist had suffered what appeared to be an injury to the upper body,” the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies said that an 18-year-old man had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that earlier they had seen the victim’s Kia on the property of nearby Lebanon United Methodist Church.
According to the witnesses, a male subject exited a green or blue Jeep Cherokee which was parked beside the KIA.
“After the subject approached the vehicle, there was some type of altercation resulting in the victim speeding away before crashing into a fire hydrant across the road,” the sheriff’s office said. “Security video provided by members of the church depicts the scenario described by the witnesses.”
If anyone has any information on this fatal shooting or the two gunmen in the blue/green Jeep, you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
