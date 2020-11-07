Authorities still searching for missing NC man who may be in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are still searching for a missing North Carolina man who may be in the Grand Strand.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department released two new photos of Gregory Cole on Saturday after he was first reported missing from Brunswick County, North Carolina on Thursday.
MBPD said investigators have reason to believe he could be in Myrtle Beach and also may be in danger.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Cole was last seen at his home on Dolphin Shores Drive in Brunswick County on Wednesday. He’s known to drive a dark red 2018 Chevy Malibu with a North Carolina license plate tag PNP-8232.
Officials also said Cole is 69 years old and is 5-foot-10, 225-250 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPBD at 843-918-1382, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office 910-713-6021 or simply call 911.
