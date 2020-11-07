Berkeley County deputies investigating incident at Ladson bar

Berkeley County deputies investigating incident at Ladson bar
Investigators were spotted in the area of the Honkytonk Saloon on 192 College Park Road. Authorities were seen placing evidence markers on the ground as well as crime scene tape. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera | November 7, 2020 at 2:01 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 2:06 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident at a bar in Ladson early Saturday morning.

Investigators were spotted in the area of the Honkytonk Saloon on 192 College Park Road.

Authorities were seen placing evidence markers on the ground as well as crime scene tape.

Viewers said that deputies were responding to a reported shooting. We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

Authorities on the scene of the investigation at Honkytonk Saloon.
Authorities on the scene of the investigation at Honkytonk Saloon. (Source: Live 5 News)
Deputies on the scene of an incident at the Honkytonk Saloon in Ladson
Deputies on the scene of an incident at the Honkytonk Saloon in Ladson (Source: Live 5 News)
A picture provided by a viewer showing law enforcement responding to the Honkytonk saloon on College Park Road.
A picture provided by a viewer showing law enforcement responding to the Honkytonk saloon on College Park Road. (Source: Provided)

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.