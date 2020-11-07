Court documents: three arrested after shooting that injured 7-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have been arrested and charged after police say a seven-year-old was injured in a shooting in North Charleston.
At around 10:29 p.m. Friday, a North Charleston police officer reportedly saw multiple shots coming from the passenger side of a 2015 Lexus while at the 1900 block of Success Street near Chicora Avenue.
Court documents say the shots were aimed at a black Honda Civic.
The Honda Civic reportedly had six occupants inside, aged 37, 22, 21, seven, two and 10 months. The seven-year-old, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat, was shot several times.
Police attempted a traffic stop on the Lexus, but the car didn’t stop, causing a car chase that ended in Goose Creek.
The three people inside the Lexus, Christopher Eugene Smith III, Daryon Markes Smith and Elijah Jai Junior, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and
Police found two guns that police say were tossed out of the Lexus by the suspects during the chase.
