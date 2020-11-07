Georgetown Police Department searching for murder suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for assistance in searching for a murder suspect.
David Green is wanted for attempted murder and attempted armed robbery following an incident in October.
On October 28 at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Bethel Apartments on the 1800 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, police found a man, later identified as Terrance Pinckney with several gunshot wounds.
During the investigation, police concluded that Green was involved in the murder.
Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843.545.4300 or the tip line at 843.545.4400.
