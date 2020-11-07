Goose Creek police introduce new department cat

The Goose Creek Police Department is welcoming a new member to their team. (Source: Goose Creek Police Department)
By Chloe Rafferty | November 7, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 9:23 AM

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is welcoming a new member to their team.

They say a black and white cat named “Spot” is the newest addition to their department after being rescued by Police Chief L.J. Roscoe.

Chief Roscoe and her family say they found a kitten three months ago that had been dumped behind a business.

They say an entire litter had been dumped, but only one kitten survived... that kitten was Spot.

A Facebook post made by the department says about eight months ago, some of the officers asked the Chief, an animal lover, for a police department cat.

Chief Roscoe and her family say they had been regularly feeding Spot at the business and getting him accustomed to new people.

The Facebook post says Spot was then relocated to the secured outside courtyard area of the Goose Creek Police Department.

The department thanked Pet Supplies Plus for donating everything they needed to make Spot comfortable.

Spot is a huge hit with all of the officers and civilian staff, the department says.

They say people now instantly smile when they pass the courtyard at the sight of Spot.

