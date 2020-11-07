Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington said Harris' power comes not just from her life experience but also from the people she already represents. California is the nation’s most populous and one of its most diverse states; nearly 40% of people are Latino and 15% are Asian. In Congress, Harris and Jayapal have teamed up on bills to ensure legal representation for Muslims targeted by Trump’s 2017 travel ban and to extend rights to domestic workers.