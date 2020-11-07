Juvenile transported to hospital following shooting, chase that ended in Goose Creek

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a female juvenile has been transported to the hospital after someone shot into a vehicle in North Charleston which led to a chase that ended in Goose Creek late Friday night.
The North Charleston Police Department have three people in custody in connection to the incident. The investigation started at 10:25 p.m. when an officer was in the area of North Carolina Avenue and Success Street and saw gunfire coming from a vehicle in the roadway.
NCPD officials said the officer attempted a traffic stop on the suspects' vehicle, however that vehicle fled the scene which led to a lengthy pursuit.
“Other officers joined the pursuit and NCPD was assisted by deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office," police said.
The chase lasted nearly 20 minutes and traveled through North Charleston and Goose Creek ending at Old Mount Holly Road and US 52.
As officers were pursuing the vehicle, other emergency calls in reference to a shooting were received from the 1900 block of Success Street. Additional officers responded to the scene of the shooting and found a female juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to MUSC Hospital for her injuries. Her status is unknown at this time.
“The preliminary information obtained at the scene of the shooting is that one of the occupants in the vehicle, which was pursued by officers, shot into a vehicle occupied by the juvenile victim," North Charleston police officials said.
No other injuries have been reported, and police said all suspects are in custody.
