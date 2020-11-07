Police searching for wanted man in connection with Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says they’re asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man involved in a shooting that left one person dead.
Police say Jerry Lee Williams Jr., 18, is the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened at the Bethel Apartments in Georgetown the night of October 28.
Officers say they first responded to the scene at 1810 Gilbert Street at around 9:30 p.m in reference to a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, police say they found one man lying dead on the ground with several gunshot wounds.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson said the victim was identified as Terrence Pinckney, 28, of Andrews.
Police say Williams has two active warrants for Accessory Before the Fact of a Felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call Georgetown police at 843-545-4300, the Georgetown police tip line at 843-545-4400, or Detective Bryan Byrd at 843-545-4340.
