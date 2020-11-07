Police: Shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

Police: Shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 7, 2020 at 8:10 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 8:11 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting reported at an apartment complex in West Ashley early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call around 5 a.m. reporting 10-12 gunshots heard at the Ashford Palmetto Square apartments located at 1545 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

They say the caller also reported seeing a vehicle flee the area.

Officers say one person was transported to MUSC by private party with non-life threatening injuries.

They say no one is in custody at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Detectives at 843-743-7200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

