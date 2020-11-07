Police: Shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting reported at an apartment complex in West Ashley early Saturday morning.
Police say they received a call around 5 a.m. reporting 10-12 gunshots heard at the Ashford Palmetto Square apartments located at 1545 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.
They say the caller also reported seeing a vehicle flee the area.
Officers say one person was transported to MUSC by private party with non-life threatening injuries.
They say no one is in custody at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Central Detectives at 843-743-7200.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
