Sen. Graham vows to follow-up on affidavit from Penn. postal worker alleging election fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has been vocal in his support for President Donald Trump’s legal challenges of the election, says he has new information to support those claims.
The senator received an affidavit from a postal worker in Pennsylvania alleging post office supervisors had a plan to “backdate ballots mailed after the election.”
Graham has vowed to look into the allegations in the affidavit, but they have not been substantiated at this time.
The senator issued the following statement:
"It is imperative that all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct be investigated to ensure the integrity of the 2020 elections. The presidential election remains close in multiple states, and as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct will be taken seriously. I will not allow credible allegations of voting irregularities or misconduct to be swept under the rug.
"I will be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims. I’ll also be in contact with the Postmaster General, requesting he to look into these allegations, ones that may follow, and help secure the testimony of Mr. Hopkins. Mr. Hopkins is entitled to all whistleblower protections, and I will ensure they extend to other postal workers who may come forward with claims of irregulates (sic), misconduct, fraud, etc.
"The expanded use of mail-in voting is making the post office the administrator of elections, not the local election officials. This change in mission requires there to be further scrutiny to ensure the system is beyond reproach.
“Every American should want our election processes to work accurately, and given the recency of such a large volume of mail-in voting, that will require oversight. Election outcomes are not determined by media outlets but certified, accurate vote counts. Officials in Pennsylvania should take allegations from Mr. Hopkins and others seriously before certifying a final outcome.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.