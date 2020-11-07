Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening in Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening on Saturday in the Lowcountry, but things are different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of one big walk, The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging people to walk in small groups or individually whenever they choose.
On Saturday afternoon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there’s a Promise Garden in Park Circle in North Charleston to honor people and families impacted by the disease. The garden is comprised of different colored flower pinwheels.
The association says Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading causes of death in the U.S. and two-thirds of Americans who have it are women.
They also say between 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s has increased 146%.
You can register or donate to the cause by clicking here. All proceeds go to support and research programs for the association.
