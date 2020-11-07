Wando wins 5-A state volleyball title, Oceanside falls in 3-A final

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Wando fought from down 2 sets to 1 against TL Hanna and came back to win the 5-A state volleyball championship over TL Hanna at Dreher High School in Columbia on Saturday.
The victory gives Warriors head coach Alexis Glover her 4th state championship to go along with her 1,100+ career victories.
Wando started out winning the first set, 25-17 but the Yellow Jackets answered taking the next two sets 25-17 and 25-17 to put the Warriors on their heels.
“I’m not gonna lie, after that third set I’m like Whoo, we might be coming home early, but they fought back." Glover said. "We’re one of those teams that practice catch up every day. We’re behind, the other teams ahead and that’s what we did tonight I said let’s just play catch up and it worked”
Wando answered by taking the 4th set 25-22 to force a deciding 5th and final set. The Warriors would jump out to a quick lead in the finale and hang on to win the set, the match and the championship.
“This one is the final year just feels so good, I’ve been on the team since 8th grade season and we’ve been and we got cut short last year." said senior Chandley Thompson. "To wrap it up with a win means so much”
Earlier in the day, Oceanside Collegiate fell in their attempt to win their first state volleyball title, falling to Powdersville in the 3-A finals 3 sets to 0.
“It seemed like we didn’t really click from the first point." Landsharks head coach Amir Khaledi said. "And it is such a strange game, if you don’t get that momentum at the beginning it’s really hard to play a catch up game. And it seems like the entire match our job was just to catch up with them. Unfortunately it didn’t go our way.”
