Chiefs escape with 33-31 win when Panthers FG is wide right

Bridgewater answered for Carolina by running for 15 yards on fourth-and-14, a scramble that ended with his cart-wheeling dive for a first down, then taking a quarterback draw 4 yards for a touchdown to get within 26-24 with 10:22 to go. But rather than kick it deep, the Panthers tried an onside and recovered it too early, and the Chiefs used the short field to set up Hill’s second touchdown catch and stretch the lead again.